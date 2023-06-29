Toronto Police are warning the public ahead of Canada Day fireworks festivities

The Canada Day weekend is on the doorstep, and Toronto Police are cautioning the public about large crowds, nightmarish traffic conditions, and the near-certainty that teenagers will recklessly use fireworks as weapons.

The city's Canada Day celebration will feature a fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay Park on Saturday, July, 1 at 10 p.m., and police held a press conference Thursday to brief the public on its plan to manage crowds on what is typically a rowdy weekend of public drunkenness and Roman candle wars.

Police stated that a variety of resources will be on hand to keep the peace along the waterfront, including the Mounted Unit and officers patrolling on foot, ATVs and bikes. These officers will be joined by crews from Toronto Fire Services, EMS personnel and city by-law officers in an all-hands-on-deck approach.

Anyone who plans on attending this or any other public fireworks celebration is reminded that personal fireworks in city parks and on beaches are prohibited, and disregarding this rule could land you a $1,000 fine.

Police are specifically calling out Roman candle-wielding revellers, saying that "any criminal activity, including reckless behaviour involving fireworks or using them as weapons against the public and police, will not be tolerated and will be subject to police enforcement."

The public is also being reminded that drinking alcohol on the beach is prohibited, as well as setting fires in parks, beaches or public spaces, except for city-designed (and permit-required) fire pits.

Those who want to listen to their own music during the show might want to look into headphones, as amplified sound such as DJ equipment and large wireless speakers are not permitted.

Police also caution the public that the event is expected to draw large crowds, and snarled traffic conditions as well as extremely limited parking are expected in the vicinity of the pyrotechnic presentation.

Attendees are encouraged to leave the car at home and take public transit, while those who insist on driving are reminded to be mindful of residents in the area and not to block driveways or fire hydrants.

Due to a construction-related closure on Coxwell Avenue at Gerrard Street East, TTC users are advised to take the 31 Greenwood from Coxwell Station or the 92 Woodbine South from Woodbine Station.