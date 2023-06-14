A helicopter just landed in the middle of a Brampton highway

In an astounding feat that differs greatly from the typical Brampton road news, a helicopter landed in the middle of a major highway in the city this morning, carrying emergency personnel to help with a serious collision.

All northbound lanes of Highway 410 near Queen Street were completely shut down shortly after 10 a.m., when a transport truck was involved in a crash and rolled over.

The driver, who sustained unknown injuries, needed to be rushed to hospital — which is where Ornge came in.

Witnessed this first hand. (Not this scene but the @ornge team landing on the highway). Such a rush. What an experience in a shitty situation https://t.co/hVI0ZDqfBk — Derek M (@MrD_Milne) June 14, 2023

The air ambulance pilot was able to skillfully land behind firetrucks and other first responders on the scene thanks to the closure of the arterial route.

Based on video shared of the once-in-a-lifetime sight on social media, it appears southbound traffic was also paused to allow for a smooth and safe landing, which Ornge staff executed perfectly before airlifting the patient off to a Toronto medical centre.

Hopefully the impressive coordinated effort means that the victim was able to access treatment right away and will be alright.

Brampton Fire has advised commuters to expect heavy delays in the area as a result of the accident.