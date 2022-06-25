Dashcam video of near crash a reminder how bad drivers are in Brampton

It is no secret that Brampton is notorious for its bad drivers, the city getting a horrible reputation after multiple tragic accidents have occurred throughout the past decade.

A recent video shared on Reddit of a driver nearly getting into a fatal crash has served as a reminder of how dangerous it can be to drive in the city, as well as sparking memories of devastating breaking news stories that have been reported in the past.

It was in Brampton that a mother and three young daughters were killed by an impaired driver in 2020 and where, only weeks ago, a multi-vehicle collision occurred that left a man dead and a woman in custody, not to mention hundreds of videos that have been circulating on social media for years capturing unthinkable events on Brampton roads.

It is statistically one of the most dangerous cities to drive around in Canada.

A study by Allstate Insurance in 2010 revealed that drivers are more likely to get into a car accident in Brampton than anywhere else in Ontario, and a more recent report shows that Brampton sees more fatal crashes each year than Mississauga and Caledon combined

An average of 50 victims are seriously injured or killed on city streets as a result of car crashes every year.

You don’t have to look very far to find footage of unbelievable stunts that people have pulled on the roads.

Welcome to Brampton driving. Then we wonder why there’s so many accidents on Highway 50 (and not always trucks)...



Today while driving down Hwy 50, this Ford Escape decides it’s a bright idea to go around the car beside me in the left lane and cut in from the middle SHOULDER... pic.twitter.com/0DMKpMi47l — Sergio & Associates™ 🔴⚪️ (@Sergio_R81) July 19, 2019

As well as the aftermath of these idiotic and easily preventable events.

Car bursts into flames up against house after spectacular crash on Creditview Rd in Brampton involving speed and alcohol. Car missed dead-end turn and plowed thru fences/struck trees & parked vehicles before rolling up against house. 3ppl hurt. Driver charged with impaired. pic.twitter.com/41r4eC3lB8 — carl hanstke (@carlCityNews) August 29, 2018

The Reddit video has sparked many comments from people about their experiences driving in Brampton, as well as dangerous driving stories in general.

"I ain't even safe on the sidewalks crossing on a green light," someone commented about Brampton drivers.

It's no wonder the city also has some of the highest insurance rates across the province - it's simply too dangerous, even if you're a good driver.