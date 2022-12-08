City
Health Canada recalls brand of cigarettes in Ontario because they burn just a bit too well

Hacking darts is already a dangerous venture, but purchasers of one brand in Ontario now have a new problem to worry about.

Health Canada has issued a recall on select packs of cancer sticks sold in Ontario for burning just a bit too well, so much so that they've been deemed a fire hazard.

So, just to make this clear, an object designed to be ignited by flames is being recalled because it's apparently too effective at that intended purpose.

Any smokers out there partaking in Vantage Special in King Size, 25-cigarette packs should double-check the codes on their packs and cartons, and immediately stop smoking them (easier said than done) due to the fire risk posed by the stogies potentially burning too quickly.

Affected smokes have a code starting with 092 on the bottom right of packs and the main display panel of cartons.

The voluntary recall affects just 656 individual cigarette packs (82 cartons) of Vantage Specials sold in the province after Health Canada's sampling and evaluation program determined the cigarettes "do not meet the performance standards required by the Cigarette Ignition Propensity (Consumer Products) Regulations under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act."

Basically, these regulations require that all cigarettes manufactured in or imported into Canada must burn their full length no more than 25 per cent of the time, and darts not meeting code "pose an increased fire hazard."

The recall warns that "Cigarettes that are dropped onto furniture, bedding or other textile products may cause a fire to start."

Which I guess is in addition to the already obvious fire risk posed by dropping lit cigarettes onto combustible objects.

So what should you do if you bought an affected pack or carton? Well, not to be preachy, but maybe use this as an opportunity to quit.

Some more realistic advice comes from Health Canada, telling consumers to "Immediately stop using the cigarettes and contact the manufacturer, JTI-Macdonald Corp., to return the product for a replacement product."

It's a pretty weird one as far as recalls go, right up there with the time household cleaner that you'd use to eliminate bacteria was recalled for containing bacteria.

Photos by

Health Canada
