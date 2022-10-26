Millions of bottles of household cleaner recalled in Canada over bacteria contamination

Take a good look at your cleaning products today if you were planning on washing the floors or wiping down the counters.

Millions of bottles of cleaning products have been recalled in Canada from The Clorox Company due to potential bacteria contamination and microbial hazard.

The recalls includes Pine-Sol multi-surface cleaner products in the Lavender Clean (purple), Lemon Fresh (yellow) and Mandarin (orange) scents.

Only these three scents are recalled and not the original, spring blossom or rainforest dew scents, according to the company.

The 828 ml, 1.4 litres, 4.25 litres, 5.18 litres and 2.95 litre bottles, all with the date code of 'A4222490000' or lower, have been recalled.

"The date code number can be found on the bottle between the label and cap. Only products with date codes that begin with the prefix 'A4' and are less than 222490000 are included in this recall," the company says.

These products may contain the pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, an environment organism found widely in soil and water. Those with weakened immune systems or who use external medical devices who are exposed to this bacteria face a "serious risk of infection."

As of October 26, Clorox has not received any reports of incidents or illness in Canada.

Approximately 7.6 million units of these products were sold in the country from January 2021 to September 22.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled products, toss it out and contact Clorox for a refund.