What's open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto for 2022

What's open on Boxing Day 2022 in Toronto is crucial information for one of the most popular shopping days of the year. Unlike Christmas Day most of the city has reopened their doors on December 26.

Here's what's open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto this year.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule

Food and Drink



Open

Most major chains and grocers will be open on Boxing Day, though many will operate on holiday hours. Call ahead to confirm individual store hours.

Select LCBO locations

Select Beer Store locations

Select indie bottle shops

Select restaurants and bars will keep their doors open on Boxing Day

Malls and Attractions



Open