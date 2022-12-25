City
Boxing Day stores open

What's open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto for 2022

What's open on Boxing Day 2022 in Toronto is crucial information for one of the most popular shopping days of the year. Unlike Christmas Day most of the city has reopened their doors on December 26.

Here's what's open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto this year.

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Mail delivery
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule
Food and Drink
 
Open
  • Most major chains and grocers will be open on Boxing Day, though many will operate on holiday hours. Call ahead to confirm individual store hours.
  • Select LCBO locations
  • Select Beer Store locations
  • Select indie bottle shops
  • Select restaurants and bars will keep their doors open on Boxing Day
Malls and Attractions
 
Open
  • Shopping malls
  • Select attractions like skating rinks, movie theatres, the AGO and the CN Tower will remain open on December 26. Call ahead to confirm hours of operation.
