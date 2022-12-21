Here are the biggest online Boxing Day 2022 sales in Canada announced so far

Boxing Day 2022 sales in Canada are aplenty, with major sales from big box stores like Best Buy or Walmart. Make sure to get up early to snag some of the best deals of the year.

Here's a roundup of online Boxing Day sales in Canada announced so far.

Big Box

Find deals on almost anything from the biggest inline online tech company with up to 50 per cent off on the latest tech, up to 40 per cent off on leather goods, and a ton more. Amazon is adding new deals every day so make sure to keep checking back.

From home appliances to the latest gaming consoles, Best Buy is offering discounts on all the latest tech. The Boxing Day preview is on sale now and the official online Boxing Day sale starts on December 24 at 6:00 p.m.

The membership-only warehouse is slashing prices on home appliances so you can upgrade your washer, dryer or fridge for a fraction of the price.

The Canadian department store started its Boxing Day sales early with up to 70 per cent off on various products including bedding, designer clothes and kitchen appliances.

The go-to big box store online Boxing Day sale starts on December 21 at 9:00 p.m. with discounts on TVs, tablets, kitchen appliances and a ton more.

Tech



Save up to $1250 off on the latest computers and monitors at this tech store. There are deals on everything from laptops to TVs too.

If you're looking to upgrade your laptop or tablet now's the time because Microsoft is offering up to $550 off the latest laptops and tablets. Plus save up to 60 per cent off on the latest games.

Save up to 50 per cent off on the season's latest tech. From smart watches to the newest computers, there are a ton of items you can save on.

Fashion

Find discounted athleisure wear on all their products from shoes to track pants. Use the code HOLIDAY to save 50 per cent on your order.

Get up to 50 per cent off on the latest shoes and handbags. Get an extra 20 per cent off if you buy two or more products.

The boho-chic store is offering an extra 40 per cent off on sale items. Save on everything from home decor to some of the hottest clothes of the season.

Save up to 50 per cent off on a ton of items including sweaters, pants, and accessories for both men and women.

From Converse to Doc Martens, save up to 50 per cent off on all the latest boots, shoes and accessories.

The luxury department store has deals on everything from clothes, homeware and beauty products for up to 60 per cent off. Make sure to shop early to grab some of the best deals of the season.

Get deals on almost everything in store by the Canadian apparel brand including their signature Cabin crewnecks, sweatpants and outerwear.

Upgrade your old sports gear as the Sportcheck has marked down sports equipment up to 50 per cent off. You can also find deals of up to 60 per cent off on the latest shoes and apparel.

Beauty



Snag 50 per cent off on all the holiday products including soaps, fragrances, socks and hand sanitizer.

Save up to 50 per cent off on hundreds of beauty products, hair styling tools, and accessories.

Get up to 60 per cent off on cosmetic and skin care products. You can also grab items for under $5, $10 and $20.

Home Decor and Furniture



Redecorate your home with up to 60 per cent off on the latest home furniture, accessories, bedding, lighting and more.

Upgrade your home furniture with up to 60 per cent off on sofas, duvets, tables, media consoles and more.

Save up to 50 per cent off on hundreds of items including small appliances, utensils and cookware.

Other



The tech company is known for its small household appliances and now you can save up to $250 on the latest vaccums, fans and hair tools

Find deals of up to 75 per cent off on selected games, toys and apparel.

Grab a capsule coffee machine as selected machines are up to $80 off plus get 50 of the best selling coffee capsules for free with the purchase of a machine.