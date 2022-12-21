City
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
open christmas day

What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto 2022

What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day 2022 is important information to navigate the city on a day when it seems like the city is paused. December 25 is one of the few days of the year when most of the city shuts its doors. There are, however, a few exceptions.

Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day 2022 in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery
Open

summerhill market

Locations of Summerhill Marker will operate on reduced hours on December 25. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food and Drink
Closed
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Christmas Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below
  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
Open

ripleys

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada will be open with reduced hours. Photo by Andrew Williamson.

Malls and Attractions
 
Closed
  • Most shopping malls and city attractions like the Distillery Winter Village, and the Toronto Eaton Centre will be closed on December 25 with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
  • CN Tower (301 Front Street West) - 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Movie theatres
  • Ontario Place (955 Lake Shore Boulevard. West) - 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
  • Outdoor skating rinks like The Bentway and Nathan Phillips Square
  • Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Avenue East) - 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Ripley's Aquarium of Canada (288 Bremner Boulevard) - 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Road) - 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
