Ford just issued a massive recall in Canada for some of its most popular cars

If you happen to drive a Ford SUV, you might want to listen up, because the multinational automaker is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to a cracked fuel injector that can spill fuel or vapours onto a hot engine and start fires.

The Ford Motor Co. recall covers 2020-2023 model year Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs with 3 cylinder, 1.5-litre engines.

The recall was issued after the automaker received 20 reports of fires, including three instances where nearby structures were ignited. The company has also received four claims of fires that were noticed less than five minutes after the engines were turned off.

The automaker has received four injury claims (not involving burns), and over 40 legal claims attributed to the cracked fuel injector.

Although repairs aren't available just yet, owners will be notified by a letter from Ford starting Dec. 19. The automaker also says it is not advising owners to stop driving their cars or park outdoors because fires are generally rare and do not often occur when engines are turned off.

Ford announced several steps to mitigate the issue, including updating the vehicles' engine-control software so that drivers are notified to get service in the event of a cracked fuel injector.

"If a pressure drop in the fuel rail is detected, engine power will automatically be reduced to minimize any risk, while also allowing customers to drive to a safe location and stop the vehicle and arrange for service," Ford said.

The automaker also announced that it's extending warranties to cover cracked fuel injectors for up to 15 years.