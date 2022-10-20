Ontario just got its first winter weather travel advisory as snow squalls approach

Chilly winter weather is here folks and there is no better example (or proof) than this morning's winter travel advisory calling for a hefty snowfall in parts of Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued the first travel warning of the season for Hanover, Dundalk, Southern Grey County, Owen Sound, Blue Mountain and Northern Grey County, prepping commuters for possible low visibility while travelling.

Additional snowfall of up to five centimetres thanks to the lake-effect snow bands off Lake Huron have developed into cool westerly winds, reads the advisory.

Due to this, the government agency says travel may be hazardous due to "sudden" changes in weather and is advising drivers to slow down in slippery conditions.

"Highest accumulations are expected over higher terrain and grassy surfaces, while warmer temperatures on primary roadways will limit accumulation."

Similar warnings have been issued for Haliburton, Minden, Bracebridge, Huntsville and Gravenhurst.

This advisory comes just days after it was predicated almost two feet of wet, watery snow could be dumped on parts of Northern Ontario.

And of course, as Grey County and Blue Mountain are just a cool two hours away from Toronto, the snow is just one inch closer from wreacking havoc on our lives.

So the countdown is on to see when Toronto will get its first snow of the season. Fingers crossed it will hold off until November!