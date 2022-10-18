Parts of Ontario could see a foot of rainy snow this week

Old man winter is right around the corner and bringing a potential whack of wet snow to parts of Ontario this week.

Northern Ontario will see snowflakes around Lake Superior and spread eastwards for Wednesday, according to the Weather Network.

This will be the same for areas east of Highway 144 as well. Weather Network meteorologists predict that areas northeast and east of Lake Superior will see 10 to 20 centimetres of snow.

Southern Ontario may also be in store for some flurries, specifically around the Dundalk Highlands vicinity.

From Wednesday overnight to Thursday morning southern Ontario may see the first accumulating snowfall thanks to colder temperatures moving over the area.

A low-pressure system over the Great Lakes will bring cold enough temperatures that any rain that does fall could transition to wet snow. A map from The Weather Network predicts the Timmins area as having 5 to 20 centimetres of snow and 5 to 10 in Parry Sound and Sudbury.

Thankfully, the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area is looking to have around less than three centimetres of snow if that transition does happen.

For folks out in Huntsville and Algonquin, you might need a shovel as accumulating snow is favourable from Thursday onwards.

There has to be a concrete forecast of when snowflakes will fall on the city, but if temperatures continue at seasonal rates, it seems early November will mark the first snowfall of the season.