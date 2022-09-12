City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario emergency alert

Active shooter alert sends emergency warnings to thousands of Ontarians

Thousand of people in Ontario have just been notified of very scary situation in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) thanks to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, an emergency warning was sent to phones across Ontario notifying residents of an "active shooter."

"Peel Regional Police are investigating a Active Shooter - Armed and Dangerous. Suspect vehicle is a stolen vehicle. If seen, do not approach. Call 911 immediately," read the alert.

According to Peel Police, a shooting was reported around 2:15 in the area of Argentia Road and Winston Churchill after one person was reportedly shot.

That victim was rushed to trauma centre and a large police presence descended onto the intersection.

Shortly after, police confirmed they were investigating two shootings and that the suspect is believed to have fled in a black Jeep Cherokee with licence plates 'CLMZ 905.'

Multiple news agencies have reported that a Toronto Police officer was fatally shot while responding to this situation, though any public confirmation has yet to be published.

Many people have already began to complain about the emergency alert's lack of information including that police are looking for the Jeep or the area where the shootings occurred.

Others were quick to point out that Hamilton Police had also issued a warning about the situation, which stated the force was "monitoring an active shooter situation originating in Peel and Halton."

This information was not included in the warning. 

Many were questioning where exactly the shootings took place. Were they in Milton? Hamilton? Or Mississauga?

Others were wondering why an active shooter alert was issued less than five minutes before the alleged suspect was arrested.

According to Halton Police, a suspect who fled a scene in Milton in a black Jeep Cherokee has been arrested.

The force confirmed one person has died and two others were taken to hospital. 

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
