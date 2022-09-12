Active shooter alert sends emergency warnings to thousands of Ontarians

Thousand of people in Ontario have just been notified of very scary situation in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) thanks to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, an emergency warning was sent to phones across Ontario notifying residents of an "active shooter."

"Peel Regional Police are investigating a Active Shooter - Armed and Dangerous. Suspect vehicle is a stolen vehicle. If seen, do not approach. Call 911 immediately," read the alert.

According to Peel Police, a shooting was reported around 2:15 in the area of Argentia Road and Winston Churchill after one person was reportedly shot.

SHOOTING:

- Argentia Road/Winston Churchill Bv #Mississauga

- 1 person shot

-Victim taken to trauma

- Large police presence

- desc: Male white, beard, construction vest

- L/S in dark colored vehicle partial *905*

-Culp armed /dangerous

- call 911

- C/R 2:15p.m.

- PR22-0302413 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 12, 2022

That victim was rushed to trauma centre and a large police presence descended onto the intersection.

Shortly after, police confirmed they were investigating two shootings and that the suspect is believed to have fled in a black Jeep Cherokee with licence plates 'CLMZ 905.'

ATTN: Police have issued an Emergency Alert for active shooter investigation in Peel - Suspect is armed and dangerous. Believed to be driving Black Jeep Cherokee, licence plate CLMZ 905. If seen, call 911 and DO NOT APPROACH. pic.twitter.com/MvI4hts8Zd — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) September 12, 2022

Multiple news agencies have reported that a Toronto Police officer was fatally shot while responding to this situation, though any public confirmation has yet to be published.

If you've received an Amber Alert in #Mississauga, now you know why! A shooting has killed one Toronto Police officer. Another person is also reportedly dead https://t.co/uiCRxZwycO — Talha Hashmani (@TalhaK022) September 12, 2022

Many people have already began to complain about the emergency alert's lack of information including that police are looking for the Jeep or the area where the shootings occurred.

This is useful information for the active shooter situation west of Toronto. Not sure why it wasn't included in the recent emergency alert that hit cell phones a minute ago: https://t.co/ByFDDE7p7N — James McLeod (@jamespmcleod) September 12, 2022

Others were quick to point out that Hamilton Police had also issued a warning about the situation, which stated the force was "monitoring an active shooter situation originating in Peel and Halton."

File this under things that were also not included in the emergency alert that went about an active shooter in Mississauga. How are we meant to help or stay safe if we don't know wtf is going on? https://t.co/o2FGUC9AeK — Fatima Syed (@fatimabsyed) September 12, 2022

This information was not included in the warning.

Hamilton Police are monitoring an active shooter situation originating in Peel and Halton.



Suspect last seen at the 407 and Brant at 3:04 pm. Black Jeep Cherokee, licence plate CLMZ 905.



DO NOT APPROACH. Call 911. #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 12, 2022

Many were questioning where exactly the shootings took place. Were they in Milton? Hamilton? Or Mississauga?

If you're in the 905 and received a vague #EmergencyAlert, this is what it's about. Note: Suspect description changed.



Mississauga, Milton apparently heading towards Hamilton.



Be safe GTA peeps. https://t.co/fS4r8lSKkk — Anyway, Denise⁷ (@denisemfoster) September 12, 2022

Others were wondering why an active shooter alert was issued less than five minutes before the alleged suspect was arrested.

Can I ask why an emergency alert was sent out when the person was apprehended and taken into custody? — GreatScott! (@RainingthoughtZ) September 12, 2022

According to Halton Police, a suspect who fled a scene in Milton in a black Jeep Cherokee has been arrested.

UPDATE: Suspect has been located and is in police custody. 1 person has been pronounced deceased at the scene and 2 others have been transported to hospital. — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) September 12, 2022

The force confirmed one person has died and two others were taken to hospital.