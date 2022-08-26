The TTC is shutting down 8 subway stations in Toronto this weekend

The TTC will be shutting down eight Line 1 subway stations on Saturday and Sunday amid a busy weekend packed with events and CNE festivities.

There will be no service on the Yonge line between Finch and St Clair stations on Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28.

This latest service interruption is to accommodate the transit network's Automatic Train Control (ATC) signal system enhancement project, which will eventually pay off with improved efficiency and shorter wait times between trains.

Shuttle buses will operate during the duration of the closure.

Trains will be back up and running in time for the Monday morning rush, though more potential transit headaches are coming at the start of next week.

On Monday and Tuesday, Line 1 service between St Clair and College stations will end at 11 p.m. for track work, with shuttle buses covering the gap between the stations. Regular subway service will resume each following morning at approximately 6 a.m.

The next major subway shutdown is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 10/11, when service will shut down on Line 1 between Lawrence and St Clair stations to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.