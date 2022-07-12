Toronto police finally reveal crucial bit of info about woman set on fire at Kipling Station

It's been nearly a month since a TTC rider was randomly set ablaze at Kipling Station, and Toronto police have finally revealed her identity roughly a week after she passed away in hospital from her injuries.

It was shortly after midday on June 17 when the 28-year-old caregiver, who we now know is Torontonian Nyima Dolma, was approached by a random man while waiting on a bus idling at the station.

The suspect, 33-year-old Tenzin Norbu, then poured an accelerant on the young woman, lit her on fire and fled the scene. Despite help from bystanders, she suffered full thickness burns and was put on life support in critical condition.

The TTC is going downhill from @JohnTory as mayor and #RickLeary as ceo. Both need to be booted out as mayor & fired. @ActonForMayor @shelleycarroll @fordnation



Rick Learys 21% raise while the system is doing downhill. John Tory’s excuses. https://t.co/vAF4LGxlQD https://t.co/sRHfoRZvnQ — Waldo (@Waldo57099878) June 21, 2022

Norbu now faces upgraded charges of first-degree murder, announced by police on Monday evening. They've also revealed that there was no connection between the the two people, making the assault all that more terrifying amid a rash of similar random incidents of violence on the city's public transit.

Between this, the woman who was pushed onto the subway tracks at Bloor Station in April, and the international student who was shot and killed at Sherbourne Station that same month — among other such shocking events — residents have been rightfully apprehensive about riding the rocket.

hearing about all the shit happening on the ttc makes me feel like that!! it’s so scary — a closet? 🐝 (@kathanibee) July 1, 2022

Just last week, yet another woman was assaulted at Kipling Station in particular, knocked to the ground and rendered unconscious by, yet again, a random man unknown to her.

On the GoFundMe page launched for Dolma, set up just days before her death, her sister described her as "a caregiver who has lived a life of service to others."

TO is becoming kind of scary though. In the past couple of weeks, they had a woman randomly push another woman onto the tracks at a subway station, and a man randomly light a woman on fire on a TTC bus. I would be terrified to ride the transit there. — Annc (@AndreeC) June 22, 2022

The victim's family has thanked the public for their outpouring of kindness but is asking for privacy at this time.