What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022 in Toronto

What's open on Canada Day 2022 in Toronto

Here's what's open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto this year.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule.

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations.

Food and Drink



Closed

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Canada Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

LCBO

Open

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions



Open