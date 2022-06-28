City
whats open canada day

What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022 in Toronto

What's open on Canada Day 2022 in Toronto is essential information to know if you plan on celebrating our country's birthday. Whether you need to do some last minute shopping or simply looking for something fun to do, let this be your guide on July 1.

Here's what's open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto this year.

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery
Open

Canada Day Toronto

Locations of Pusateri's will be open for all of your grilling needs. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food and Drink
 
Closed
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Canada Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
  • LCBO
Open

Canada Day Toronto

Malls like the Toronto Eaton Centre will remain open on July 1. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

Canada Day Toronto

You can spend July 1 riding rollercoasters at Canada's Wonderland. Photo by Jack Landau.

Attractions
 
Open
Lead photo by

Panos Katsigiannis
