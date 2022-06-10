City
Filipe Dimas
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto passport office

People are now camping out overnight to get their passports renewed in Toronto

City
Filipe Dimas
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Long lines at the passport office has been the story of spring as people look ahead to possibly travelling out of the country for the first time in over two years. 

That said, it seems with every passing week it's only getting worse with some people now even resorting to camping out overnight to ensure that they are able to get their passports renewed.

While countless people have lined up for hours on end, only to be turned away for a number of reasons including incorrect documentation or a lack of proof of travel, others are taking no chances and making sure they're the first in line.

Then there are those with more money than time who have reportedly even resorted to paying others to wait in line for them.

Service Canada has said that over the past year it has issued in excess of 1.3 million passports, and is still unable to keep up with the demand as people continue to look for renewals.

Between these long waits, and the chaos that has been Pearson Airport recently, one has to wonder if travelling in the coming months is really worth it or if waiting a bit longer could take some much needed stress of everyone involved. 

With only a couple weeks until the official start of summer, it's no surprise that plenty of people are looking to get everything in order for those getaways. However, those looking to fly this year may need to prepare for more overnight activities than just sleeping on the plane.

Lead photo by

caribb

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The Goodyear Blimp keeps flying over Toronto and people can't get enough of it

Toronto coyotes are starting to put dog walkers and their pets at risk

U of T is no longer the most prestigious school in Canada according to new rankings

People are now camping out overnight to get their passports renewed in Toronto

Even cyclists will experience chaos getting around Toronto this weekend

An invasive plant is taking over Toronto right now and you can eat it

Bagel pigeon could be Toronto's answer to the famous NYC pizza rat

Drive-by paintball shootings are now a thing in Toronto