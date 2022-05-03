City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
passport canada office

You can now pay someone to stand in line for you at Toronto's busy passport offices

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto residents love to wait in line, if the mobs that form outside new ice cream and brunch joints for weeks on end are any indication. 

But not all lineups lead to ube soft serve, good concert seats or some freshly-dropped Jordans. Some are more like... the queuing equivalent of grudge purchases — all of those practical things you need to buy but get little enjoyment out of, like winter tires and bug spray.

Service Canada, Service Ontario, Passport Canada and all of the other chronically busy, permanently understaffed government offices we must occasionally visit for bureaucratic reasons are not things people are excited to queue for.

And yet, Toronto residents have been forming lines that snake around full city blocks in recent weeks to access these beige rooms where the people inside can renew their expired or expiring passports.

Travel restrictions have finally just relaxed enough post-pandemic for most people to start travelling again after two years of kicking it in Canada. This rush on passport renewal services makes sense, but it's still frustrating as all heck for people with international trips planned soon.

Some folks have identified a unique opportunity out of this passport office overload — one that could eventually translate over to, say, general admission concerts and (dare I dream?) airport baggage checks.

passport canada office

People are advertising their professional line-waiting services on Kijiji and Facebook amid a rush of demand for passport renewals. Image via Facebook Marketplace.

"I stand in line for you at Service Canada/Service Ontario/Passport lines and other things that require alot of time to wait for etc.," reads an ad posted on Kijiji this past weekend.

"I am in the Caledon area and have access to a vehicle. The rate is $50/hr. Min. deposit of $100 is required done through etransfer."

The self-described "freelance line stander" says that while the first two hours of standing are $50 each, everything after the first two hours will be billed at $30 hourly. Not a terrible payday for simply existing in line.

"Line waiter in Brampton," reads another post from last week. "If you don't have time to stand in lines at the airport office or service Canada etc. then this is the ad for you because we offer a professional line waiter to wait in line so you don't have to."

Not only can you make some extra scratch waiting in line at a government office, you can pay someone to avoid the boring task yourself.

"Willing to pay $20 an hour for someone to wait in line at the Victoria street passport office," reads a listing posted to Kijiji on Monday. "Starting at 3 a.m. — 8 a.m. ($100 total) until I'm able to arrive. Anytime this week (week of May 3.) Cash or etransfer. Please message if interested."

Oh, Canada.

Lead photo by

Briana-Lynn Brieiro

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Intense surveillance footage shows jewellery store heist at First Markham Place mall

Mink caught on camera pulling lobster-like creature out of Toronto lake

Niagara Falls' future skyline is looking like it could get pretty intense

10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

You can now pay someone to stand in line for you at Toronto's busy passport offices

Pizzeria owner running against one of Toronto's most disliked councillors in upcoming election

Toronto waterfront could get a floating hotel that puts Captain John's to shame

Labour strike means Toronto can temporarily stop whining about construction noise