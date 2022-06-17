Local politician arrested for sexual assault at Toronto subway station

A Richmond Hill politician has been arrested for sexual assault after an incident involving an unconscious woman on the TTC Thursday evening.

Richmond Hill Ward 2 Councillor Tom Muench is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman on a train, culminating in his arrest on the York Mills subway station platform, all captured in a shocking incident shared with blogTO.

The councillor has denied the allegations, and no charges were laid.

TTC passenger Sukhee Hong tells blogTO that "I got on the train at Eglinton station, and immediately saw a woman slumped over in Muench's lap."

"There were two others who claimed to be a part of the group, one male, one female. He was caressing her head and shoulders. I was going to report this to TTC staff out of concern for her health, but two TTC supervisors came onto the scene pretty much immediately."

"They attempted to talk with the drunk woman, but were unable, she was out cold. They then just confirmed if she was ok, and if the rest of the group knew her, and walked to a different part of the carriage, where they made the decision to stop the train at York Mills station."

"Once stopping at YM, Muench became visibly agitated and verbally threatening to not just the authorities, but also civilians, often getting up in everyone's faces stating he's a politician in Richmond Hill."

After some raised voices and confrontational behaviour, Meunch was eventually led away in handcuffs as TTC special constables informed him that he had been placed under arrest for sexual assault as onlookers cheered.

A TTC representative confirmed to blogTO that "our special constables respond to an emergency alarm activation last night around 10 pm at York Mills."

Toronto Police say that "officers from 32 Division attended York Mills Subway Station in response to an Unknown Trouble radio call."

"Officers attended the scene and spoke with witnesses. One man was taken into custody and was later released unconditionally. No charges were laid."

Tom Muench tells blogTO that "On Thursday, I went to watch a football game with a large group of friends. Like any responsible adult, we all took public transit down to BMO Field in Toronto to watch the game."

"While on the way back a member of my staff had a medical emergency and paramedics were on standby at York Mills Station when we arrived."

"Unfortunately someone on the train who heard that I am a city councillor made a completely disgusting and false allegation against me."

"No charges were laid and I will gladly and openly assist in any engagement by policing authorities should they request."