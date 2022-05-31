Toronto just set a new record for the hottest May 31 in history

Toronto's weather has finally switched over from "gross cold" to "gross hot" after a brief stretch of will-they-won't-they (storm) spring days, and it did so with aplomb.

The city's first official heat advisory of 2022, in effect since Monday, turned into an even more significant weather event on Tuesday afternoon when temperatures hit 32 C, marking a new all-time record for the hottest May 31 ever (or at least since Environment Canada started keeping track in 1938).

Previous to today, the hottest May 31 in recorded history was in 1944. Meteorologists recorded a high of 31.1 C that year, which, coincidentally, also saw the greatest rainfall and greatest precipitation amounts on record.



"Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue this evening," reads the latest heat warning update from Environment Canada. "Minimum temperatures in the low twenties will provide little relief from the heat tonight."

The federal weather agency notes that hot, humid conditions like these can result in deteriorating air quality, at times pushing the Air Quality Health Index into "high risk."

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," reads the warning.



"Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."

Fortunately, it looks like we will be getting some relief on Wednesday when cooler air moves into the region. It just might not be the type of relief you'd prefer.

That's right, another thunderstorm is headed our way — one of many expected to hit the city this summer (which for the record has yet to begin; it's still technically spring).

Environment Canada puts Toronto at risk of a thunderstorm overnight on Tuesday, with a chance of showers on Wednesday morning and another potential thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon.

We're expecting a high of 26 C tomorrow but with the humidex it'll feel more like 32 C. After today's humidex reading of 38 C, we'll take it. And the rain, too.