It's going to feel like 36 C in Toronto this week

Get ready to load up on ice cream as temperatures are expected to feel like a scorching 36 C this week.

In fact, Environment Canada is predicting that Tuesday could set a weather record for the hottest May 31 in Toronto in history.

Toronto is in the midst of some summer weather as we enter the final month of spring.

After feeling like a high of 27 C on Sunday, Monday is forecast to be even hotter and feel like 34 C.

After hitting highs on Tuesday, temperatures will dip somewhat and feel like 29 C on Wednesday and 25 C on Thursday before settling down to the low twenties as we head into the weekend.

While beaches aren't officially opening until June and outdoor swimming pools are still weeks away from opening the indoor pools could be busy this week as people look for places to cool off.