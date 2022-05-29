City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

It's going to feel like 36 C in Toronto this week

City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Get ready to load up on ice cream as temperatures are expected to feel like a scorching 36 C this week. 

In fact, Environment Canada is predicting that Tuesday could set a weather record for the hottest May 31 in Toronto in history.

Toronto is in the midst of some summer weather as we enter the final month of spring.

After feeling like a high of 27 C on Sunday, Monday is forecast to be even hotter and feel like 34 C.

weather toronto

The weather forecast as predicted by Environment Canada.

After hitting highs on Tuesday, temperatures will dip somewhat and feel like 29 C on Wednesday and 25 C on Thursday before settling down to the low twenties as we head into the weekend.

While beaches aren't officially opening until June and outdoor swimming pools are still weeks away from opening the indoor pools could be busy this week as people look for places to cool off.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

It's going to feel like 36 C in Toronto this week

Ontario man projecting the results of the 2022 provincial election

Toronto was just ranked one of the best cities in the world for work-life balance

Viral TikTok trainspotter from England visited Toronto to review Ontario transit

Toronto dog who's verified on Instagram begging for a place to live

Graph showing years of TTC security incidents highlights rising danger on public transit

Ugly Toronto subway yard could be transformed into a massive green space

Car smashes into Toronto bike shop and the metaphor is lost on no one