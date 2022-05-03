City
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 4 hours ago
10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 4 hours ago
Some Toronto businesses include high-end sushi restaurant Sushi Nishinokaze, Toronto's gourmet popcorn shop, and a Russian-themed tea room add said their goodbyes to the city in recent weeks.

Here are some notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

Sushi Nishinokaze

This Scarborough restaurant offered a traditional Japanese omakase experience, chef Gee working two decades in Japan and Canada. They recently closed their Toronto location and moved to Montreal, hoping to see some old customers at their new location. 

Blackjack BBQ

This Leslieville restaurant and whiskey bar known for its smoked meat trays plated on butcher paper and classic barbeque sides like brussel sprouts and mac and cheese. The owners closed the store on April 10 so that they can pursue other opportunities. 

Blind Tiger Hair Salon

This Toronto gem that was hidden in an apartment space in an alleyway recently announced that they would be closing after eight years in the space. Salon co-owner Ashley Walker posted that she'll be working out of Like Honey as of April 13. 

Leah's Bakery

Owner Leah Kalish is famous for her biscotti at her bakery, selling them all across the city including Pusateri's . All of the desserts at Leah's were made in house, popular items like dulce de leche cheesecake and lollipop sugar cookies will be missed. 

Soufi's

This Syrian restaurant was open for five years on Queen West, known for dishes like manaeesh and knafeh. After triumphently reopening in 2019 following hate messages and death threats, they've announced their permanent closure on April 3. 

Toronto Popcorn Company

This iconic spot known for selling fun popcorn flavours like root beer and maple bacon closed its last remaining storefront in the Beaches last month, following another closure in Kensington Market. Their popcorn is still available through their website though. 

Jessy's Pizza

Jessy's Pizza is a small Nova-Scotia-based pizza chain that closed their first-ever location outside of the Maritimes in Toronto. Their pizza was known to be the first of its kind in the city, with toppings like donair meat and garlic sauce. 

Riverside Kitchen

This restaurant and bottle shop on the Danforth was once a neighbourhood favourite, but had to close their doors earlier last month. The business was open just over a year, replacing the iconic 40-year old diner Motorama known for its greasy spoon breakfast deals.

Moscow Tea Room

This tea room that opened in Toronto with a Russian theme, has closed and is rebranding to remove all traces of Russia. They had unfortunately received backlash following their opening, just before Russia attacked Ukraine. 

Uncle Smoke BBQ

After serving the Roncesvalles community for six years, the fires at Uncle Smoke BBQ have officially gone out for the last time. They served Southern-style barbeque and classic comfort food items. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

