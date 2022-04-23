Eat & Drink
Eva Rasciauskas
Toronto restaurant that recently replaced iconic diner has permanently closed

Riverside Kitchen, a restaurant, store and bottle shop near Danforth and Jones, has permanently closed.

The cozy and convenient shop offered an assortment of breakfast items, sandwiches and barbequed meats, with fresh and frozen meals to take home. They also sold local Ontario wine, craft beer, cider and seltzer at their bottle shop.

Riverside also sold items from local Ontario business partners like pickles, jams and hot sauce.

The business was open just over a year, replacing the iconic 40-year old diner Motorama known for its greasy spoon breakfast deals.

The Riverside Kitchen team officially announced their closing in a Facebook post, thanking all of their patrons for their ongoing support during the past year.

Riverside Kitchen

