Popular diner has been sold after more than 40 years in Toronto

After decades in on the Danforth, Greektown's greasy spoon Motorama is no more.

The diner known for its breakfast deals and homefries has put a sign up on its window telling customers that the business has been sold.

"Thanks to all of you," says the notice, signed by owners Maria, Peter, Niki, and Cathy.

Peter and Maria, who've been running the restaurant the last eight years, are retiring.

More than 40 years ago, Peter Christidis and his business partner Chris started Motorama at 862 Danforth Ave. After Chris passed away, Peter ran the restaurant until 2010.

According to the Christidis family, who still own the property, the restaurant has been sold to a new catering company which will serve "family-cooked meals" for takeout.

It's unclear whether the new business will keep the Motorama name, but it's clear the original "Parade of Food", as described on Motorama's original menu, will look a lot different in a few months after upgrades are made to the space.