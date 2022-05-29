City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
2022 ontario election results

Ontario man projecting the results of the 2022 provincial election

City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

An Ontario man and self-described political analyst is posting early projections of what he thinks will be the results of the 2022 provincial election.

Teddy Boragina, a man from Penetanguishene who posts about election results from around the world on his website, tweeted what he is calling his basic projections on Saturday.

Boragina's initial map of the GTA and Golden Horseshoe projects that 37 of the 71 available seats will be won by the PCs, 17 will be claimed by the NDP, 16 will be go to the Liberal Party and one will be awarded to the Green Party.

His analysis of other areas in the province also has the PCs coming out on top. 

While he has the Liberty Party doing well in Ottawa and the NDP claiming the majority of seats in Northern Ontario, his maps project the PCs to win most of everything else.

If his projections are anything close to what the final results will look like after Election Day on June 2, they indicate significantly different winners and losers compared to the 2018 election.

While Doug Ford and the PC party are still projected to come out on top, the maps project more wins by the Liberal Party and fewer ridings won by the NDP.

His projections are also somewhat consistent with other recently released polls that suggest Doug Ford will be re-elected as premier with around 35 percent of the vote.

Lead photo by

Steven Del Duca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

It's going to feel like 36 C in Toronto this week

Ontario man projecting the results of the 2022 provincial election

Toronto was just ranked one of the best cities in the world for work-life balance

Viral TikTok trainspotter from England visited Toronto to review Ontario transit

Toronto dog who's verified on Instagram begging for a place to live

Graph showing years of TTC security incidents highlights rising danger on public transit

Ugly Toronto subway yard could be transformed into a massive green space

Car smashes into Toronto bike shop and the metaphor is lost on no one