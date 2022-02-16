What you need to know about the next Ontario provincial election in 2022

The next Ontario provincial election in 2022 is just months away and here is what you need to know.

While much of the focus these days is on Premier Doug Ford and his slow move to help get Ontario out of the grip of protests, and his handling of the lockdowns — in a few months Ontarians will have the option to vote him out of office, if they choose.

Here's what you need to know about the provincial election in 2022:

When is the election?

Thursday, June 2.

Who are the candidates?

How do I find my electoral district?

Ontario residents can search for their district by entering a postal code or searching from a list of districts on the Elections Ontario website.

How do I find out who is running in my riding?

Each party's website — PCP, Liberal, NDP, and Green — has the latest information on candidates in each riding.

Who can vote?

Anyone who is 18 years or older, a Canadian citizen, and a resident of Ontario can vote in the upcoming provincial election.

How can we vote?

Residents should receive a voter card before June 2, which will provide the polling station location. People can register to vote or check if they are registered on the Elections Ontario website. There are options to vote in advance polls, by mail or in-person.

How long are the advanced polls open?

The Ontario Elections Act, 2021 changed the advance polling from five days up to 10 days of flexible advanced polling. Advance voting locations are open from 10 am to 8 p.m.

How long are the polling stations open?

People can vote in-person on election day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What do I need to bring to the polling station?

Voters will need a piece of ID.

How do I vote by mail?

To vote by mail, you will need to complete a Vote by Mail application and provide a copy of one piece of ID. The applications can be sent via email or regular mail.

Where do I find election results?

The results of the 2018 election and all past elections are available on the Elections Ontario website.