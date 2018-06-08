Ontario election results in Toronto by riding

It's official, Doug Ford has been elected premier of Ontario.

The PC Party has formed a majority government, NDP leader Andrea Horwath is the new leader of the official opposition, Kathleen Wynne has resigned as leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, and the Liberals have failed to maintain official party status.

Ontario election results 2018: A map of the results #ONpoli https://t.co/gctbMS3nOb pic.twitter.com/845AY6UXnp — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) June 8, 2018

Leaders don't just get elected out of nowhere, they're put in power by the people. Here's the riding-by-riding breakdown of how the people voted in Toronto.

Outside of Toronto, Andrea Horwath easily won her Hamilton-Centre riding that she's held since 2004.

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner made history after winning his Guelph riding to become Ontario's first Green MPP.

In the Ottawa Centre riding, NDP candidate Joel Harden ousted Liberal MPP and Attorney General Yasir Naqvi, who was gunning for a fourth consecutive term.

Joel Harden is leading those at his victory party tonight with the song ‘Lean On Me.’ #ONElxn #OntarioVotes2018 pic.twitter.com/k84rCj4O4E — Matthew Pearson (@mpearson78) June 8, 2018

Gurratan Singh, brother of NDP federal leader Jagmeet, came out tops in Brampton East. The brothers celebrated their victory along to the sweet sounds of Drake.

And finally, Peterborough-Kawartha went PC and, once again, voted for the member from the party that formed the government.