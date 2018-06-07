Doug Ford elected Ontario premier

The Ontario election 2018 results are in. After a long and all-too-dramatic campaign season, the votes have been counted and Doug Ford has emerged victorious.

Ford will be Ontario's next premier as the PC party cruised to a majority government. Early returns show the PC party winning 75 ridings, the NDP 40, The Liberal party six and the Green party one.

Groans mixed with silence at Horwath HQ as they see the screen projecting a Ford majority #OnPoli #OntarioElection #680Votes pic.twitter.com/A5KNwPOVRN — Momin Qureshi (@Momin680NEWS) June 8, 2018

Any less than 8 ridings would cause the Liberal party to lose their official party status.

In a speech after the loss, outgoing premier Kathleen Wynne announced she will be stepping aside as party leader.

In his victory speech, Ford declared Ontario "open for business" and promised "an era of economic growth and prosperity the likes of which this province has never seen before."

Doug Ford - "I know that my brother Rob is looking down from heaven….he is celebrating with us tonight. We owe so much to Rob’s legacy….a legacy that will continue." #ElectionsOntario pic.twitter.com/Bq0kaw5Wnf — blogTO (@blogTO) June 8, 2018

The Progressive Conservative party leader, brother to late former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, only recently took the reigns of his party in the wake of a scandal involving former PC chief Patrick Brown.

Brown, who had been leading the party since 2005, stepped down in January amidst allegations of sexual conduct. He was subsequently expelled from the party by interim leader Vic Fedeli after trying (and failing) to get his old job back, twice.

Ford was named PC leader on March 10 after a short and chaotic race that started with an announcement from his mother's basement.

Since then, the 53-year-old Etobicoke native has established an impressive base of supporters, many of whom passionately defend our new Premier's populist political stylings.

Ford ran on a platform of lower taxes, more jobs, improved accountability, lower hydro rates and one dollar beers.

He also hired his own reporter to cover the campaign trail, routinely denied to speak with real journalists, had actors posing as supporters at a debate and got sued by his deceased brother's widow for $16.5 million last week.

Strategic voting campaigns in which electors were encouraged to cast their ballots for NDP candidates were shared widely online during this year's election.

The goal was to ensure that Ford didn't become Ontario's Premier. It didn't work.