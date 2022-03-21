Toronto trolls Russia by renaming square outside consulate after Ukraine

As Russian attacks on Ukraine continue for a 26th day, with forces most recently invading Mariupol over the weekend, Toronto continues to show its support of the latter nation with the unveiling of what will now be dubbed "Free Ukraine Square."

Mayor John Tory was among those in attendance at the corner of Yonge and St. Clair when signs marking the new site — which is in front of the Consulate General Of The Russian Federation — were installed and revealed on Sunday.

Differing from other street signposts in the city, these ones are written in all capital letters with the colours of the Ukrainian flag in the background.

"Today we unveiled 'Free Ukraine' signs along the front of the Russian Consulate on St. Clair Avenue that will serve as a symbol of Toronto’s solidarity with Ukraine and Canadian-Ukrainians," Mayor John Tory wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the formal introduction of the new signs, in front of which a crowd gathered for the occassion.

Today we unveiled "Free Ukraine" signs along the front of the Russian Consulate on St. Clair Avenue.



This area will now be called “Free Ukraine Square” on an honourary basis - serving as a symbol of Toronto’s solidarity with Ukraine and Canadian-Ukrainians. pic.twitter.com/FGOZlbVcYB — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 20, 2022

The location has been the site of numerous demonstrations in recent weeks as the people of Toronto protest the Russian government's actions and demand peace.

Residents have also found other ways to advocate for the cause, whether it be acts of brandalism to share their message, supporting local Ukrainian businesses or donating funds directly.

Many bars, restaurants and more are also stepping up by running various initiatives to rally and raise money ,or stopping the sale of Russian food and drink.

The LCBO has likewise removed all liquor from the nation from its shelves, while huge brands like McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola and some homegrown companies cease operations in, and pull their products from, Russia.

"If there was unprovoked military action taken against one of our provinces, we'd expect the rest of the world to line up and support us. That's why I'm here as the mayor of Toronto to express my solidarity with Ukraine," Tory said as he installed a Ukrainian flag at City Hall when the military action commenced on Feb. 24.

"And also at the same time to raise this flag to show solidarity with our wonderful Ukrainian-Canadian community here in the City of Toronto."