Someone has replaced ads in Toronto with messages in support of Ukraine

As all eyes remain on Ukraine amid a violent Russian invasion, residents and governments worldwide are taking action to lend their assistance to the nation and its inhabitants, whether it be by physically protesting, removing Russian products from shelves, sending humanitarian aid, preparing to accept refugees or simply sharing information about what's going on.

One group of activists in Toronto recently took to some classic "brandalism" to spread a message of support, replacing a number of advertising spaces along major roads with simple graphics bearing phrases like "stand with Ukraine" and "I want peace" on a stark white background.

The signs were spotted this past weekend along Bloor Street on Astral info pillars usually designated for paid corporate advertisements — and it's certainly not the first time artists and/or activists have taken over the very same spaces and similar ones in the city to use them for a such a purpose.

The City of Toronto confirmed to blogTO on Monday that it was not behind the messaging, and has not posted any items related to Ukraine in transit shelters or other spaces, though it will be investigating the matter. Astral did not respond by the time of publication.

Meanwhile, residents of the city continue to show their support through donating to a relevant non-profit like Red Cross Canada, rallying for peace, buying flags and stickers, or purchasing items from Ukraininan businesses.