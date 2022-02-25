10 restaurants and bakeries for Ukrainian food in Toronto

Ukrainian food isn't the most common thing at restaurants and bakeries in Toronto but there's no doubt businesses who serve them could all use our support right now. Purchasing perogies and baked goods is just one way you can let the Ukrainian community know you are there for them.

Here's where to get Ukrainian food in Toronto.

This bakery right near Bloor and Jane bakes fresh traditional treats like ponchiki and hrustiki constantly, and also serves some of the city's most beloved borscht.

The name of this restaurant in Etobicoke near Lake Shore Blvd. W. translates to "tavern" in Ukrainian: korchmas were popular with self-governing soldiers who fought for Ukraine, are known as "peoples clubs" and are symbols of independence. As for food, expect cabbage rolls, pickled herring, beet salad, and lots of schnitzel and sausage.

This bakery has a St. Lawrence Market location and an outlet location, and has sadly been targeted for being Ukrainian and putting up a banner. It's actually called Future bakery because the original owners had a bakery in Ukraine and had to flee because of WWII. They bake special Ukrainian breads like dove on a stick, pioneer bread and kolach.

Head to this deli on Marlee Ave. in North York to get all your Eastern European cravings like imported chips, ice cream and beverages, as well as lots of traditional prepared foods.

This woman-run catering company and food business located on The Kingsway in Etobicoke has a menu of crepes, cabbage rolls and perogies inspired by the owner's Ukrainian roots. They even make specialty spinach and feta perogies.

This Ukrainian restaurant and catering business near Bloor and Kipling in Etobicoke makes great deli sandwiches but also does classic perogies, cabbage rolls, borsch, potato pancakes and crepes.

This catering company in Baby Point also does express takeout with a menu that includes borscht, roast chicken, and platters of patychky and cabbage rolls. They've been catering events in Toronto since 1982.

Operating out of a cathedral space on Roncesvalles, this secretive spot doesn't stop at the perogies it's named for: they also serve schnitzel, sausage, coleslaw, patychky and Ukrainian borsch.

You can have a custom dining experience at this restaurant in Thornhill where the chef specializes in Eastern European cuisine, especially Ukrainian food. Find dishes like meat crepes, perogies and stuffed peppers here.

Found in the St. Lawrence Market, this store is a go-to for European products. They have a wide variety of meat products like sausage as well as prepared foods and desserts, and frequently offer different specials.