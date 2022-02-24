City
Karen Longwell
Posted 2 hours ago
russia and ukraine

Toronto rallies for peace in protest of the Russian invasion in Ukraine

Shocked and dismayed as Russian forces moved into Ukraine, Toronto residents are rallying for peace.

Despite sanctions from Canada, Britain and the U.S., Russia began an invasion of Ukraine on three sides — invading from air, land and sea before dawn on Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that Ukraine's military lay down its arms.

Ukraine has declared martial law and severed all diplomatic relations with Russia. It says weapons will be given to anyone who wants them.

There are more than 122,000 residents of Ukraine heritage in Toronto and people in the city have expressed shock about the news and support for the nation.

"As shocking events unfold in Ukraine, I stand in solidarity and in sorrow with my friends in Toronto's wonderful Ukrainian community and with the people of Ukraine," Mayor John Tory said on Twitter.

On Tuesday evening, around 300 people gathered outside the Ukrainian Consulate in Toronto in the rain to show support for Ukraine as tensions with Russia heightened.

And more rallies are planned this week.

A rally outside the French Consulate is planned a in Toronto at Yonge and Bloor at 3 p.m. on Feb. 24.

"We will openly express our solidarity with our colleague from #Ukraine," Tudor Alexis tweeted.

And also on Thursday, the "Stand Against Putin's Aggression Towards Ukraine" protest is planned for 5 p.m. at Nathan Phillips Square.

This event is organized by the Russian-speaking community who doesn't support the actions of the Russian government and wants to show support to Ukraine, one of the organizers tells blogTO.

They have invited Ukrainian and Belarusian communities to join and about 400 people have shown interest in attending.

