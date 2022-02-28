Toronto restaurants are pitching in to support Ukraine

As the tragic situation in Ukraine continues, local Toronto restaurants are starting to speak up and do what they can to pitch in and support.

Dundas and Carlaw started a support campaign on Feb. 27 where 50 per cent of all sales every Saturday and Sunday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. are being donated to Red Cross.

On the first day alone they raised about $300.

"We will continue doing it every weekend until the people of Ukraine get their freedom back," Dundas and Carlaw owner and operator Antonio Blaic tells blogTO.

"I myself grew up in the war and spent most of my childhood years in the war zone so I know what the people of Ukraine are going through in this uncertain times."

Ukrainian restaurant Barrel House Korchma has a donation box set up at their restaurant supporting Friends of Ukraine Defense Forces Fund, which provides humanitarian aid and assistance to Ukraine's soldiers, volunteers and their families. They've already raised over $1000 over the past few days and are planning to continue to donate.

They've also donated medical supplies to St. Joseph's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Oakville which has arranged to ship them to Ukraine, and are planning to continue that as well if more shipments will be made and would arrange a donation drop-off at the restaurant.

Local news from Ukraine is constantly live streaming at Barrel House Korchma to get fast and reliable updates. They also spread info about resources, charities, donations and upcoming rallies through their social media, and they should be creating a physical community board for the same type of info at the restaurant.

"My advice for anyone that wants to help Ukraine, even if they are not in the financial position to donate money or supplies is to speak up," Barrel House Korchma owner Tetyana Barylko tells blogTO.

"Whether that's in person during the rallies or online, sharing updates and resources. Also, Russian propaganda is widespread and effective. Receiving information from reputable sources is very important to not be conditioned by the pro-Russian narrative."

Seafood restaurant Honest Weight has also gotten involved, donating all of one day's sales to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, and bar Supermarket in Kensington is having a special Feb. 28 edition of trivia with proceeds supporting Red Cross in Ukraine.

Lots of local businesses (related to food or otherwise) are doing something to support, so there are many easy ways to help out.