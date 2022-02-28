10 ways you can donate to Ukraine in Canada right now

Many people in Canada are looking for ways to donate to Ukraine following an invasion from Russia, with many Toronto residents rallying for peace.

There has been an outpour of support for the residents of Ukraine, with people looking to do anything they can to help out.

For those looking to help, there are a number of charities, causes, and funds that can be donated to where the money will go toward helping to support Ukraine.

Here are some ways to donate to Ukraine in Canada right now.

The Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are collecting funds to help with immediate and ongoing relief efforts in Ukraine. The Canadian government announced it will be matching up to $10 million in Red Cross donations.

Created by GlobalGiving, your donation will provide shelter, food, clean water, medical support, access to education, and economic assistance to those in need, with a focus on those who are most vulnerable.

This Canadian organization is focused on humanitarian aid and educational projects in Ukraine and in Canada. The charity is raising funds to help relocate displaced children, scholars, and veteran families in Ukraine as well as humanitarian and medical assistance.

The national charitable foundation coordinates, develops, organizes, and delivers assistance projects generated by Canadians and directed to Ukraine. The foundation is aiming to raise $5 million to provide humanitarian assistance to the in need in Ukraine.

The foundation is currently focused on supporting those exiting Ukraine into neighbouring countries and are raising funds in order to facilitate this operation.

This organization will help NGOs (non-governmental organizations) and UN agencies in Ukraine to help the most vulnerable communities and provide them with food, water, shelter, and other basic support.

The United Nations Children's Fund is raising donations that go towards ensuring access to safe water, urgent medical aid, healthcare services and child protection.

The organization is focused on bringing relief to the children in the country who are under threat of displacement, serious injury, or death.

The UN Refugee Agency has stepped up its operations and capacity in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to support those who are forced to flee their homes are sheltered and safe.

This NGO works with the government of Ukraine, international governments, and organizations to support Ukrainians with donations for humanitarian initiatives.