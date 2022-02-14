Toronto could see warmest weather of 2022 this week after brutal cold snap

Toronto remains painfully, dangerously cold as we start out the work week, with a feels-like temperature of nearly -30 C sparking an extreme weather alert early Monday.

But it won't stay this frigid for long — at least not consistently.

Currently sitting at - 12 C amid plentiful sunshine, the temperature in Toronto is steadily increasing as the day goes on, with meteorologists saying it could rise to as high as - 8 C before dropping back down again overnight to - 11 C with flurries.

The Arctic air we've been dealing with since late last week is still hanging around, but is expected to depart by Wednesday, bringing what the Weather Network calls "some of the mildest conditions of 2022 so far" to Southern Ontario.

"But with those rising temperatures comes the complication of an active storm track, one which threatens a messy mix of rain, snow and ice through Friday," noted the network in an update Monday morning.

Environment Canada is calling for a relatively steamy high of 8 C on Wednesday, though it might not be as sunny as some might like for the warmest day of the year to date. It's also likely to be short-lived.

"By Wednesday, temperatures will soar well above freezing with a gusty southwest wind, as daytime highs rise into the high single digits," reads the Weather Network update.

"At the same time however, Arctic air will slowly start sliding south as a strong cold front crosses through, invading northern Ontario and Quebec first. This will be the beginning of a battle ground of temperatures over the region, which will complicate the storm track and the precipitation types it brings."

Depending on when the storms hit, we could be looking at everything from rain to flurries to freezing drizzle.

Either way, Thursday is expected to bring with it a harsh reminder of what season we're actually in, with daytime highs of 4 C dropping to -10 C overnight (minus the wind chill, which could make things feel a lot colder.)

Both Thursday and Friday are expected to be messy for drivers across Southern Ontario after melted snow and slush freeze back up into ice, but after that, "a warming trend is expected throughout the weekend."

Spring might still be a few weeks or months away, but we'll take all of the sunny Saturdays with temps above zero we can get around here.