Toronto weather expected to turn nasty again as officials warn of freezing drizzle

Watch your step if you find yourself outside in Toronto this evening or on Wednesday, as things are expected to get icy out there in the worst of possible ways.

Environment Canada has issued a "freezing drizzle" advisory for the city, along with the rest of Southern Ontario, to warn that this incoming round of precipitation is no joke (despite its cuteish name).

"Freezing drizzle is expected tonight and Wednesday morning," reads the advisory, as issued for Toronto at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance."

The federal weather agency warns of "icy and slippery conditions" that will almost certainly "affect the morning commute," but ice isn't atypical for Toronto around this time of year as snow melts and refreezes and melts and refreezes and melts and refreezes and melts and refreezes and melts and... you know how it goes.

It's important to note that in this case, the surface-slicking substance will actually fall from the sky, instantly creating dangerous road and sidewalk conditions.

(As of 3:28pm) Freezing Drizzle Advisory issued for most of the GTA and a large portion of southern & central Ontario. Risk begins after midnight in #Toronto. Icy conditions by Wednesday morning. Leave extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/cZHy4yBoAz — Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai (@CityNatasha) February 8, 2022

Not to be confused with freezing rain, freezing drizzle "develops in shallow stratus-type clouds where saturation occurs entirely below the layer in which ice crystals can develop and grow."

It doesn't come down as hard as freezing rain, but it's known to freeze as soon as it touches a surface, such as the ground, a road or even an aircract, in very thin layers. This stuff is to black ice what potatoes are to french fries — a perfect ingredient.

The risk of drizzle aside, we can expect more bearable weather in the days ahead than we've been dealing with over the past few weeks. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 3 C tomorrow.

After all of the heavy snow and icy temperatures of January, I'm cool with that... but won't get used to it ahead of what's excpected to be a chilly weekend with lows of -17 C (minus windchill) on Saturday.