City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
doug ford announcement

Ontario might declare a state of emergency to stop the trucker convoy protests

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office has confirmed that the premier will be making an announcement at 10:30 a.m. this morning, setting the stage for what many believe will be a harsh crackdown on the disruptive trucker convoy "freedom" protests plaguing Ottawa, Windsor and likely soon Toronto.

Truck blockades have now been stationed in the nation's capital for nearly two weeks following a cross-convoy in protest of federal vaccine mandates, effectively cutting off the city's entire downtown core and leaving Ottawa residents afraid to leave their homes.

Initially meant to be a peaceful protest, the demonstration has devolved into complete chaos with vandalism, violence, hate symbols and widespread harassment among the unlawful acts witnessed.

Police have been unable to make the group disperse in Ottawa, and similar demonstrations are now growing in border cities such as Coutts, Alberta, and Windsor, Ontario.

Organizers of the "freedom convoy" have announced plans to stage a second rally in Toronto this weekend after a planned demonstration at Queen's Park on Feb. 5 was moderated early by police, who closed down roads well in advance of the group's expected arrival.

Police in Toronto have once again started closing off roads near Queen's Park and along University Avenue to protect hospital access, but Ontarians are starting to grow frustrated and say that more must be done to combat the trucker protests, which are themselves inherently legal but are often accompanied by illegal activities and widespread hate rhetoric.

Premier Ford has condemned the disruptive protests as "unacceptable" and called the protest blocking Windsor's border with Detroit an "illegal occupation," but has yet to enact any new laws or take real concrete action to stop them.

According to CTV News and CBC News, that action will come today in the form of new measures that would "allow the enforcement of tougher fines and penalties against protesters.

"The Ambassador Bridge is one of the most vital trade corridors in our country. The damage this is causing to our economy, to people's jobs and their livelihoods is totally unacceptable. We cannot let this continue," said Ford on Wednesday.

"I remain confident that our police forces in Ontario, along with Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Border Services Agency, will take the appropriate steps to address the evolving situations in our cities and bring them to an end."

It is not quite clear what Ford is expected to announce this morning, but many believe that a new provincewide emergency order could be coming into effect immediately.

Ford will be joined by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Attorney General Doug Downey and Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, to make the announcement at 10:30 a.m. today.

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford spotted on snowmobile in Muskoka during unruly Ontario trucker protests

Someone got busted with a hilariously janky fake Ontario licence place near Toronto

Doug Ford says Ontario will soon ditch vaccine passports and people are worried

Karen films OPP officer and accuses police of watching a public Facebook page

Long-delayed Toronto park will finally begin construction next year and open in 2025

Ontario declares state of emergency as trucker protests hold major cities 'hostage'

Ontario might declare a state of emergency to stop the trucker convoy protests

Toronto streets have been shut down as the city braces for another trucker protest