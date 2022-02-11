City
Jack Landau
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
trucker convoy freedom toronto

Toronto streets have been shut down as the city braces for another trucker protest

City
Jack Landau
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Just one week after the anti-vaccine mandate trucker protest known as the "Freedom convoy" rolled into Toronto, the city is bracing for a repeat of last week's events with reports of a similar demonstration coming to Queen's Park on Sat. Feb. 12 at noon.

Reports have been circulating since Tuesday night that convoy organizers have set their sights on Toronto, now all but confirmed by event flyers shared on social media, a preemptive shutdown of city streets, blockading of intersections, and even rumblings of provincial emergency measures.

Politicians in the fringe People's Party of Canada are among those distributing flyers online to drum up support for the rally. This seems to be the party closest aligned to the so-called "freedom movement," its flag a common sight recent anti-mandate demonstrations.

One online flyer for the demonstration circulating on social media shows that the truckers intend to meet up at locations around the region before converging on Queen's Park at noon.

If you're in the area of First Street in Orangeville, Vaughan Mills, Scarborough, Town Centre, Yorkdale Mall, Sherway Gardens, 403 and Dundas, or Taylor Road in Niagara Falls, your weekend might get off to a loud start with truck horns blaring as trucks use area parking lots to assemble.

It appears that the province is taking the protests seriously, as a similar demonstration shuts down the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor to Detroit, clogging a vital lifeline to the country. There is now word that premier Ford is considering some heavy options to bring these disturbances to an end.

As the province weighs its options, the city has already begun bracing for the arrival of protesters, Toronto Police blocking off many downtown streets to vehicle traffic and keeping routes clear for emergency vehicles. Police have announced that they intend to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on Friday to update the public on the situation.

The Toronto Police Services Board issued a statement on the impending protests after board members were briefed on the plan of action. "The Board is supportive of Chief Ramer's and the Service's plan, and the extensive work that is underway to provide adequate and effective policing services this weekend," the statement reads.

Some online are questioning the protest's methods, making it clear that threatening Toronto with traffic is as pointless as threatening London with rain. We can handle a bit of gridlock here, and it's not like they can park their trucks on the subway tracks.

If the previous demonstration in Toronto is a precedent of what's to come, the city will soon be drowned in a cacophony of truck horns and paralyzed with traffic.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford spotted on snowmobile in Muskoka during unruly Ontario trucker protests

Someone got busted with a hilariously janky fake Ontario licence place near Toronto

Doug Ford says Ontario will soon ditch vaccine passports and people are worried

Karen films OPP officer and accuses police of watching a public Facebook page

Long-delayed Toronto park will finally begin construction next year and open in 2025

Ontario declares state of emergency as trucker protests hold major cities 'hostage'

Ontario might declare a state of emergency to stop the trucker convoy protests

Toronto streets have been shut down as the city braces for another trucker protest