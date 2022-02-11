City
lower garrison creek park

Long-delayed Toronto park will finally begin construction next year and open in 2025

Years since Toronto was given its first glimpse of a new park being planned below the Bathurst Bridge, the new two-acre public space is getting closer to reality with an announcement that construction is just one year away.

First unveiled in 2017 under the original name of 'Mouth of the Creek Park', the upcoming urban oasis has since been retitled Lower Garrison Creek Park. Now in development for the past eight years, a big step forward for the park was revealed by Ward 10 Spadina—Fort York in his latest newsletter sent out on Thursday.

"I'm pleased to share that the Lower Garrison Creek Park project is moving ahead," said the councillor. "Located at the historic outlet of Garrison Creek where it met Lake Ontario, this new park will reinterpret that lost landscape and form a critical link in our local parks system. It is fully funded with $11 million set aside for design and construction."

Initially intended to open in 2019, the park has faced many hurdles along the way. One of the final obstacles to construction was clearance from Metrolinx, the park abutting the busy rail corridor west of Union Station.

With this hurdle not in the rearview mirror, Cressy has shared that "construction is expected to begin in February 2023 with the park to open in Spring 2025."

So by this time next year, you can expect the barren patch of dirt and weeds east of the Bathurst Bridge to be transformed into a busy construction zone, working towards bringing the city a new public space two years later.

Not only will this new park bring green space and other fun features to the trackside site, but it will bring vital pedestrian and cycling links to the CityPlace-Fort York area.

Planned connections include links to Fort York and The Bentway to the west and the linear park to the east, bridging these two disconnected routes. The park will also feature a pair of bridges linking to the future West Toronto Railpath extension, plus a connection to the uncertain Rail Deck Park project.

