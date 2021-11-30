City
Jack Landau
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
port lands bridge toronto

Toronto's next futuristic bridge is heading to the city from Nova Scotia

City
Jack Landau
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's Port Lands area is shaping up to have some of the most attractive infrastructure in the city, as a series of futuristic bridges form the road links to what will eventually become the new Villiers Island.

Adding to the already-delivered Cherry Street North and Commissioners Street bridges, the latest in the group of four bridges will span the new mouth of the Don River now being carved out through the Port Lands, at what is now the Polson Slip.

This Cherry Street South Bridge — measuring 70 metres long and weighing a hefty 830 tonnes — has begun a long-haul journey by barge from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, via the St. Lawrence Seaway, and is expected to arrive in Toronto within the coming days.

Like the two bridges that arrived before (delivered in a total of three sections) the latest bridge's trip is being tracked by Waterfront Toronto, while public engagement and photo sharing are being encouraged with the #BridgeWatchTO hashtag on Twitter.

port lands bridge toronto

Waterfront Toronto's map tracking the progress of the bridge's trip from Dartmouth, NS. 

Along with the Cherry Street North Bridge spanning the Keating Channel, the new South Bridge will carry a realigned Cherry Street (moved slightly to the west) that forms part of a new road network serving the future island.

Though the bridges all bear similar futuristic designs from the team of Entuitive, Grimshaw and Schlaich Bergermann, slight colour variations give them each their own identity.

port lands bridge toronto

Three colour variations set the bridges apart, the Cherry Street South bridge to feature the yellow finishes seen on the far left.

The first two bridges featured red and orange shots of colour, while the Cherry Street South Bridge will bring a vibrant burst of yellow to the Port Lands.

port lands bridge toronto

A rendering of the new bridge facing west towards the new Don River mouth. 

The third bridge, now on its way to Toronto, will soon be joined by a fourth and final bridge, scheduled to arrive in spring 2022.

The final bridge will be placed directly next to the recently-installed Cherry North bridge, the twinned bridges both carrying Cherry Street traffic over the Keating Channel.

Striking new bridge infrastructure is just a facet of the city's $1.25 billion Port Lands Flood Protection project, which will open up the barren stretch of land with new parks and future city-building opportunities.

Photos by

Waterfront Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's next futuristic bridge is heading to the city from Nova Scotia

Graffiti artists get ambitious with massive tag across two TTC subway cars

Ontario could expand third dose eligibility this week because of omicron variant

Toronto plans to decriminalize drugs for personal use and here's how this will work

Trucks have been slamming into a can-opener bridge in Toronto for decades

Terrifying fire trapped a person in the basement of a popular Toronto restaurant

TTC bus careens into fence after breaking free from tow truck

Long-term forecast predicts topsy-turvy and stormy winter weather for Toronto