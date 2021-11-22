City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cannabis,opp,mississauga

Epic stoner driver blames insatiable weed habit for huge pot bust near Toronto

City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A driver nabbed by OPP during a Mississauga RIDE program stop this weekend had a pretty spectacular excuse after allegedly getting stopped with an enormous haul of cannabis and cash.

What could have been a routine Saturday evening traffic stop near Mavis Road and Highway 403 turned into a drug bust, ending in unexpected hilarity for officers and a raft of cannabis-related charges for the accused.

Upon allegedly finding a trunkload full of cannabis and $8,265 in neatly stacked bills, officers from the OPP Mississauga Detachment were fed the brilliant line: "I smoke a lot, you would be surprised!"

Of course, the ploy didn't quite fool the experienced officers, who charged the driver with a laundry list of offences, including possession for the purpose of distribution, possession of illicit cannabis, possession of cannabis over 30 grams, possession of proceeds crime over $5,000, and cannabis readily available in a vehicle.

The maximum amount of weed you can legally possess in Canada is 30 grams or the equivalent in edibles or concentrates. This driver allegedly had a just bit more on them, accused of carrying 8,000 grams — or eight kilograms — stowed away in the trunk of their car.

That's over 266 times the limit and a hard amount to justify as personal consumption. But, okay, fine. Even though nobody asked, here's a breakdown of just how much this would be for one person to consume.

If you were somehow burning through mind-melting Snoop Dogg levels like, say, the legal 30-gram limit every single day, that would still be over eight months' worth of dope.

It may not have been one of the biggest busts, but it was just a bit too much to imagine as someone's personal supply. Either this alleged pot-runner was up to something sketchy, or they have a habit of unmatched proportions.

Lead photo by

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario could give you $28K to train for a new in-demand career right now

The 30 best Black Friday 2021 deals in Toronto announced so far

Epic stoner driver blames insatiable weed habit for huge pot bust near Toronto

Someone set Toronto's brand new Liberty Village pedestrian bridge on fire this weekend

Coyote terrorizing Toronto park has been shot and killed by police

An aggressive coyote is attacking people and causing havoc in a Toronto park

How and when to book COVID vaccine appointments in Ontario for kids 5 - 11

These are the worst-rated bike lanes in Toronto