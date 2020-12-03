Police seize one home and more than $2M in illegal cannabis and cash in huge bust

Durham Regional Police seized one home, $1.9 million in cannabis, shatter (THC extract), cannabis vape pens and edibles, and approximately $150,000 in Canadian cash in a bust called Project Sorento.

According to the police force, officers were first made aware of possible drug trafficking in mid-September when a resident complained that illegal drugs were being sold to youths in the Bowmanville area.

The East Division Community Response Unit then began an investigation as a result of the complaint, which lasted roughly two months.

Members of the @DRPSEastDiv Community Response Unit seized a Mississauga home over $1.9 million in ready for sale cannabis, shatter (THC extract), vape pens, edibles & approximately $150,000 in cash



News Release - https://t.co/0mGOeUfRR3



YouTube video - https://t.co/lNwAW4WVax pic.twitter.com/gk4eq54ib3 — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) December 3, 2020

After the investigation period, they arrested several suspects and executed two search warrants at two separate residences: one on Clipper Lane in Bowmanville and one on Sidmouth Street in Mississauga.

Along with the seizure of one home and more than $2 million in cannabis and cash, police arrested five suspects and laid multiple charges.

Twenty-seven-year-old Calvin Hoang from Mississauga, 52-year-old Vuong Tran from Thornhill, 43-year-old Dung Nguyen from Mississauga, 47-year-old Yen-Thi Le from Mississauga and a 17-year-old female from Mississauga are facing numerous charges including Possess Proceeds of Crime, Possess Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling, Sell Cannabis to an Adult and Possess Illicit Cannabis.

"Members of the East Division Community Response Team would like to thank the community for their ongoing support and partnerships," reads a news release from the force.



"Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Thomson of the East Division Community Response Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext.1646."