TTC Subway Closure

9 major subway stations are shutting down on the TTC this weekend

When it comes to the weekend in Toronto we can always count on one thing, a TTC subway closure.

This time, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Bloor-Yonge stations on October 2 and 3 for Automatic Train Control signal system testing. 

Shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the weekend closures. 

The next scheduled weekend subway closure will halt service on Line 2 between Kipling and Islington stations on October 9 and 10 for signal maintenance and track work.

