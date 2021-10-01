9 major subway stations are shutting down on the TTC this weekend

When it comes to the weekend in Toronto we can always count on one thing, a TTC subway closure.

This time, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Bloor-Yonge stations on October 2 and 3 for Automatic Train Control signal system testing.

Line 1: This weekend, there will be no subway service between Sheppard-Yonge and Bloor-Yonge stations due to ATC signal system testing. Shuttle buses will run. Visit https://t.co/JQObTkLkfy for more information. pic.twitter.com/NmdQeasLpv — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 1, 2021

Shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the weekend closures.

The next scheduled weekend subway closure will halt service on Line 2 between Kipling and Islington stations on October 9 and 10 for signal maintenance and track work.