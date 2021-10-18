City
Website to download Ontario vaccine QR code crashes on first day it's open to all residents

The provincial portal through which Ontarians can download their new and improved vaccine passports — complete with QR code — crashed for many users on Monday morning just hours after it opened to all residents.

The government began a staged rollout of the new tool on Friday based on birth month, with three different groups (those born in January-April, May-August, September-December) having 24 hours each to enter their details online and download their QR code.

At 6:00 a.m. on Monday, the system opened up to everyone who had yet to get the new iteration of their proof-of-vaccination document, regardless of their birth month.

Unfortunately, the influx of users led to some technical difficulties, which of course enraged everyone trying to access the page.

"We are currently experiencing high volumes of downloads," the Ontario Ministry of Health confirmed to blogTO, adding that it was only "a few users" who experienced "a brief technical issue earlier today which has been resolved."

"It's exciting that so many Ontarians are eager to download their enhanced vaccine receipt with official QR code. We ask everyone to please be patient as they look to download their enhanced vaccine certificate in advance of October 22," the ministry continued.

Though the initial issue was said to be resolved as of 11 a.m., it seems people are continuing to have problems getting their codes, even after waiting in an e-lineup of millions.

"We are using a virtual queue to limit the number of people using the website at the same time. This is to give you the best online experience possible. Thank you for your patience," reads the site to anyone trying to download their enhanced certificate.

When their turn eventually rolls around, some are then being met with an error message, or being erroneously told that the health card, birth date and postal code information they entered is incorrect.

This isn't the first time a snafu like this has happened on the province's online system: citizens will remember that following the announcement of the new proof of vaccination mandate, the form used to download vax receipts likewise stopped working on the first day it became available.

