You can now download vaccine QR codes in Ontario but only if you were born in these months

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Looking to download a QR code that works with the Verify Ontario app? If you've had two doses of a valid vaccine, it's only a few clicks away... or will be soon, depending on your birthday.

Ontario's provincial government quietly and without fanfare updated its COVID-19 vaccination portal Friday morning with a new section called "download your enhanced vaccine certificate."

This enhanced certificate includes a scannable QR code, personalized to each individual, that can be scanned by businesses using the newly-launched Verify Ontario app in compliance with current health regulations.

For those who need reminding, patrons now need to show proof-of-vaccination documents to enter bars, restaurants, gyms, cinemas and other indoor settings deemed "high risk" for the spread of COVID.

It's been this way since September 22 and will remain this way for the foreseeable future — only soon, we'll no longer have to pull out PDF copies of our vaccine certificates to show upon entry.

Instead, we'll simply be able to flash the QR code that, starting today, people born in the months of January, February, March and April can download through the government's vaccine portal.

The province says it is rolling out enhanced certificates in cohorts based on birth month "to ensure a smooth user experience."

Fortunately for us end-of-year babies, the whole rollout is only scheduled to last for three days as follows:

  • January to April: October 15
  • May to August: October 16
  • September to December: October 17

The enhanced vaccine certificates will be available for all vaccinated Ontarians to download as of October 18 at 6:00 a.m. People can also call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre (1-833-943-3900) at that time to have their certificates mailed or emailed to them.

All you need is a green photo health card — expired ones are okay — and to accept the website's terms and conditions. After that, it's smooth sailing for fully-vaccinated Ontarians at establishments requiring vaccine passports... unless, of course, there are any problems with the app itself.

I suppose we'll all find out soon enough.

