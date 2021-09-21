Ontario police somehow spotted this camo-print car going nearly 200km/h

With harsher stunt driving penalties coming into effect across Ontario just last week, you'd think street racer types would be a little more cautious right now when it comes to playing Fast & Furious in broad daylight.

But no. The pervasive and troublesome zoom-zooming continues as though nothing has changed, similar to what happened the last time officials tried to crack down on stunt driving.

As evidenced by the constant sounds of screeching tires and modified mufflers all over Toronto, it's really hard to stop these people from acting like reckless d*cks — but it does happen, every day, and police are often happy to share the deets.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region reports that two vehicles — a camoflauge-print Mustang and a black Infiniti — were caught racing each other this weekend on Highway 10 in Caledon, reaching speeds of at least 187 km/h.

#CaledonOPP officer caught 2 cars racing each other @187 km/h on #Hwy10.

One driver fled from police but was arrested in a field by #OPPERT & @PeelPolice K-9. Both drivers are facing charges.

Racing on public roads is a complete disregard for public safety. #TakeItToTheTrack^in pic.twitter.com/LiiF7EVC02 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 20, 2021

A local radio station reports that an officer spotted the cars on Friday around 10:40 a.m. travelling south on Hwy. 10 near Old School Road, where the posted speed limit is 80 km/h.

After clocking one car going 127 km/h over the speed limit, police gave chase to both.

One driver was apprehended at the scene. The other fled but was later arrested in a corn field by Peel Police and the OPP's Emergency Response Team.

It is not clear which of the two vehicles fled, but one might assume it was the camo-print Mustang that tried to hide out in a field, because like... what better way to make use of a camouflauge-print Mustang?

OPP Central Region says that both drivers had their licences suspended for 30 days and their vehicles impounded for two weeks (four times and two times as long, respectively, than they would have been a few weeks ago before penalties were increased under the Moving Ontarians More Safely Act).

A 24-year-old man from Caledon was charged with racing a motor vehicle (excessive speed) and an 18-year-old from Mono has been charged with the same, as well as dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer.

"Racing on public roads is a complete disregard for public safety," wrote OPP in a tweet announcing the incident. "#TakeItToTheTrack."