Wild video shows teens popping out of cars while speeding along the Gardiner

Two cars carrying at least seven people were spotted driving at high speeds along Toronto's Gardiner Expressway Monday evening, swerving as apparent teenage boys popped out of the windows to variously cheer, high five each other and take selfies.

And only five days after Ontario implemented new dangerous driving laws to crack down on exactly this type of behaviour.

Footage of the incident, captured on camera by a blogTO reader on July 5 around 8:20 p.m., are as mind-boggling as they are hair-raising.

Seven different people were seen popping out of two cars while driving on the Gardiner Monday night - 📹 Katy M #Toronto #GardinerExpressway pic.twitter.com/MYvq6lPqMG — blogTO (@blogTO) July 7, 2021

Katy M whipped out her phone to film (safely, as a passenger) Monday after spotting what she called "two cars full of kids hanging out the windows while driving at high speed, high-fiving between cars, taking videos while swerving around" on the Gardiner between York and the Don Valley Parkway.

"They all had their phones out taking videos and selfies, so it seemed to be for the content," she said. "So dangerous. The highway was very busy."

After being sent the videos on Tuesday, Toronto Police passed them along to Traffic Services. The latter has yet to respond to a request for comment, but did tweet several times this weekend about the newly-implemented Bill 282, Moving Ontarians More Safely (MOMS) Act.

Bill 282, introduced in the legislature this spring, began rolling out in stages on July 1 of 2021. The bill increases penalties and lowers thresholds for stunt driving offences, including longer licence suspensions and 14 day roadside vehicle impoundments.

New dangerous driving penalties take effect in Ontario this week, but that didn't deter these Toronto teens - 📹 Katy M #Toronto #Ontario pic.twitter.com/jIW520znMU — blogTO (@blogTO) July 7, 2021

Stunt driving has become a serious problem in Toronto over the past couple of years as multiple organized groups stage regular meet ups to race or perform dangerous tricks, sometimes involving fire, while hundreds of young people watch on.

According to the province the number of driver's licence suspensions issued at roadside for street racing/stunt driving increased 130 per cent between 2013 and 2019.

The behaviour seen in Katy M.'s videos is consistent with what police would usually consider dangerous driving, as well as with the kind of thing teens do for TikTok.