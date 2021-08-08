Toronto's largest park could soon look a lot different

Rouge National Urban Park is one of the city's largest most beautiful sprawling green spaces as well as the largest park of its kind in North America, with tons of trails with breathtaking views, ample areas for camping (and the only campground in Toronto), and opportunities for fishing, canoeing and kayaking, swimming, and more.

The sprawling 79-square-kilometre park is already beloved, but slated to become even more of an attraction after a dramatic makeover that will see the installation of new pavilions, paths, lookout points, dining and event spaces, and other cool new features.

Currently, there are three design options on the table for the new amenities coming to the public space, and the City is seeking public input on which to select.

All of them are distinctive, though contain similar elements — such as an extended platform offering spectacular vantages — and are equally alluring.

The first, called Solstice Courtyard, centres on (you guessed it) a circular open air courtyard and garden surrounded by a covered pathway that connects separate pavilions for learning and events, as well as a dining area and gift shop.

The architecture will work with the sun's angles during both summer and winter solstices to ensure that daylight through the round roof of the courtyard "traces the path of time on the floor of the building" and coincides with its uses throughout the seasons.

All events and learning spaces will be designed for people to spill out into surrounding covered and uncovered green spaces to accommodate different functions and encourage congruency between in and outdoors.

The second concept, titled Rooftop Deck, in inspired not by the solstices but by the glaciers that formed the Rouge and the Oak Ridges Moraine.

This design appears more spread out on the property, with a central visitors centre, and various outdoor spaces including an orchard, amphitheatre,events green and contemplative space connected by pathways surrounding the building.

The same events space, gift shop, food and dining space, and learning spaces would be housed in the centre, which will have a sloping green roof that people can walk on top of and look out from via an elevated wooden platform.

The third and final option for the future of the park is Forest Passage, which aims to re-establish the park's original land formation, primarily through the reconnection of the north-south orientation of the Carrying Place Trail that "had existed for millennia."

A central pavilion would be notably divided on either side of the park's drainage swale — a low, marshy point of land that was created in the 1960s when the parkland was substantially altered from its natural state.

Connecting the two halves of the main building would be a unique curved bridge that also serves as a lookout over the valley.

This design, like the last, also has green roofs that can be accessed by stairs for even more views. There are also connections to further outdoor spaces.

The finer details and impetus behind each concept are available online via the City, as is a page for residents to weigh-in on their favourite one.