Shooting at Sherway Gardens mall prompts lockdown as Toronto police investigate

Reports of a shooting at Sherway Gardens in Toronto have prompted police to lock down and evacuate the entire facility, a process that as of 3:15 p.m. is ongoing.

Police were called to the Etobicoke shopping mall, one of the oldest and largest in Toronto, on Friday afternoon.

"SHOOTING: Sherway Gardens. Police are responding to a shooting," tweeted the Toronto Police Service at 2:55 p.m. on Friday. "Officers on scene investigating, unknown injuries, Sherway Gardens is in lock down, will update."

It is not clear where the shots rang out, but several shoppers report being evacuated from the mall.

My day off and I thought I can shop a little, but then some jerk in the mall. Heard a loud bang and now they evacuated us. Police and emergency services here. #SherwayGardens #Toronto pic.twitter.com/mBpB9a03wK — Brown Girl Vin (@browngirlvin) August 13, 2021

Other shoppers say that they're still inside one of the stores, locked down and unable to leave.

Please keep us posted. We’re at the back of a store in lockdown. — Sandy B (@sandebeaches17) August 13, 2021

"I saw flashes of light and then screaming and running," one witness, Sandra B, tells blogTO. She is currently at the back of an RW & Co. and says everyone is waiting patiently for instructions.

Locked down in #Joeys due to a shooting at #SherwayGardens - two groups of people shooting at eachother near here - everyone is safe inside pic.twitter.com/tn3OkbnhHE — sabbbz (@slarosaa) August 13, 2021

Another witness, Veronica Torres, told blogTO that "an announcement came on saying the mall was in lockdown and to evacuate immediately. Everyone just started herding out."

She says the parking lot was a "nightmare to get out of" after people just started running out of the mall, following the heard.

Possible shots fired or shooting Sherway Gardens mall. Witnesses report hearing



Heavy heavy heavy police presence.#Toronto #shooting pic.twitter.com/dAxCAY7010 — Kyle.Taylor (@livingbyyyz) August 13, 2021

Officials have yet to release any information related to injuries or potential suspects.