City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 36 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
sherway gardens shooting

Shooting at Sherway Gardens mall prompts lockdown as Toronto police investigate

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 36 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Reports of a shooting at Sherway Gardens in Toronto have prompted police to lock down and evacuate the entire facility, a process that as of 3:15 p.m. is ongoing.

Police were called to the Etobicoke shopping mall, one of the oldest and largest in Toronto, on Friday afternoon.

"SHOOTING: Sherway Gardens. Police are responding to a shooting," tweeted the Toronto Police Service at 2:55 p.m. on Friday. "Officers on scene investigating, unknown injuries, Sherway Gardens is in lock down, will update."

It is not clear where the shots rang out, but several shoppers report being evacuated from the mall.

Other shoppers say that they're still inside one of the stores, locked down and unable to leave.

"I saw flashes of light and then screaming and running," one witness, Sandra B, tells blogTO. She is currently at the back of an RW & Co. and says everyone is waiting patiently for instructions.

Another witness, Veronica Torres, told blogTO that "an announcement came on saying the mall was in lockdown and to evacuate immediately. Everyone just started herding out."

She says the parking lot was a "nightmare to get out of" after people just started running out of the mall, following the heard.

Officials have yet to release any information related to injuries or potential suspects. 

Lead photo by

Jeff Hitchcock

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Shooting at Sherway Gardens mall prompts lockdown as Toronto police investigate

Ryerson changes name of FCAD to The Creative School and students aren't having it

The fourth wave in Ontario may mean big fall plans are falling apart

Family leaves Toronto and the busy city life behind to build off-grid cabins in the woods

Toronto woman started trading with a tiny hanger and now has a $5,000 painting

U of T Faculty Association blasts vaccination mandate as misleading and inadequate

TTC is shutting down 5 major subway stations in Toronto this weekend

30 signs you grew up in Toronto in the 1980s