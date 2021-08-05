Heat wave on the way for Toronto with temperatures set to feel around 40 C next week

Despite the fact that this month's long-term forecast for Toronto and Ontario at large predicts more consistent weather in line with the season rather than the chaotic storms we saw through July, it seems that the GTA is about to face another bout of severe weather in the form of a heat wave.

The Weather Network warned residents of the province on Thursday of an "extreme heat event" taking place next week, with temperatures that will feel around or even above 40 C with the "astounding" humidex values in store.

After an "unsettled weekend with showers and thunderstorm risk here and there," some intense heat and humidity will sweep in and hit "uncomfortable and even dangerous levels" in the GTA, the agency says.

Aside from weekend showers and thunderstorms, the bigger story in Ontario will be the buildup to another extreme heat episode, with several days next week feeling close to 40. #ONStorm #ONHeat — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) August 5, 2021

Though temps will only actually sit at or around 30 C in most locales, the humidex will bump them up another 10 or so degrees in cities such as Toronto, Hamilton and St. Catharines.

The phenomenon will span the entirety of Southern Ontario, with the Ottawa region, cottage country, and areas in the Southwest near Sarnia and Windsor also feeling around or over 40 C for multiple days in a row.

TWN advises people to limit their outdoor activities with this in mind, and actively prepare in advance to stay hydrated, shaded and cool.

Toronto in particular will continue to see some risks of thunderstorms and showers beyond the weekend into next Tuesday and Wednesday, when temps will hit 29 C and feel as hot as 39 C at points.

The remainder of the next week will be mainly sunny and hot hot hot with high UV indexes, while the nights, too, will stay warm and muggy, slightly above 20 C.