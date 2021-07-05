Toronto is shutting down the entire Gardiner Expressway this weekend

The Gardiner Expressway will be closing all weekend long in Toronto.

In what has become an annual closure, Toronto's major downtown highway will be completely shut down in both directions between the 427/QEW and the DVP due to maintenance and improvements.

The closure will begin this Friday, July 9 at 11 p.m. and last until Monday, July 12 at 5 a.m.

The closure was originally planned for a couple of weekends ago but was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

In the past when the Gardiner has closed, Toronto has modified its ActiveTO plans and kept Lake Shore Boulevard open so not to completely clog access by motorists to the downtown core.

No confirmation from the city on the weekend's ActiveTO routes has come as of Monday morning.